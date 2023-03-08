Theme
People hold a banner during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 4, 2023. (Reuters)
People hold a banner during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 4, 2023. (Reuters)

Israeli protests impact Pentagon chief meeting locations, arrival in Tel Aviv

Reuters
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s meetings with Israeli leaders have changed locations within Israel and his arrival slightly delayed because of a spate of recent protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s court system, a US official said on Wednesday.

The change in the Thursday meetings was made at the request of the Israeli government, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

