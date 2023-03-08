Saudi Arabia condemns raid in Jenin by Israeli forces

Saudi Arabia has condemned an attack on a refugee camp in Jenin by Israeli forces on Tuesday that killed at least six people.

The storming of the refugee camp in the west bank city came after a major reinforcement of Israeli forces in the West Bank following violence in Huwara, which sits near a major road junction where settlers and Palestinians have frequently clashed.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom said it affirms its “total rejection of serious violence by Israeli forces.”

Footage circulating on social media showed helicopters over a column of military vehicles entering Jenin, one of the major centers of armed Palestinian factions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

At the same time, others in the camp threw stones and explosive devices against the soldiers.

Among those killed in the raid in Jenin on Tuesday included a gunman suspected of shooting two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the village of Huwara last week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the individual suspected of the killings in the Jewish settlement, which triggered a violent rampage by settlers against the nearby Palestinian village of Huwara, had been killed by Israeli forces operating “surgically in the heart of the murderers’ den” on Tuesday.

The Israeli military identified him as Abdel-Fattah Kharusha, a member of the group Hamas, and said his two sons had been arrested in a raid at the same time on the city of Nablus, another center of militant activity in the West Bank.

Last week, settlers torched dozens of cars and houses in Huwara after two brothers were shot by a presumed Palestinian gunman as they sat in their car at a checkpoint nearby.

