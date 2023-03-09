EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey’s earthquake-hit regions

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it will invest up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the next two years to support reconstruction and recovery in the Turkish regions hit by earthquakes last month.
The investment will include 600 million euros of credit lines to local banks for businesses and individuals affected by the earthquakes, as well as lending to companies working in reconstruction.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The EBRD will also provide funding and advisory to small- and medium-sized enterprises regarding repairing damage and building resilience.
The direct physical damage to the region totals $34 billion, the bank said, adding that the cost of reconstruction will be twice that.
Read more:
Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider election loyalty to President Erdogan
-
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey regionA magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.The quake was at a depth of 10 ... Middle East
-
Turkey earthquake damage estimated to exceed $100 bln: UNDamage from the catastrophic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month has been estimated at over $100 billion for Turkey alone, the United ... Middle East
-
Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider election loyalty to President ErdoganTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could have relied on strong voter backing from Cigdemtepe and other villages and towns across southeast Turkey ... Middle East