Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a suspected shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israeli police say 3 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An attacker opened fire in central Tel Aviv on Thursday in a suspected terrorist attack, wounding three people, before being “neutralized” by Israeli police, officials said.

Large numbers of police and medical workers rushed to Dizengoff street, a main drag in the heart of the city, where the gunman carried out the attack. A streetside restaurant was left empty after customers apparently fled the scene mid-meal, Reuters footage showed.

“The suspect was neutralized by police officers,” according to a police statement. Three people were wounded, including one in serious condition, it said.

There were no immediate details about the circumstances of the shooting, though police said initial signs were that it was a terrorist attack.

