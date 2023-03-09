Theme
Aleppo's international airport. (File photo: AFP)
Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday morning: Ministry

Reuters
Syria’s Aleppo International Airport will resume operations on Friday morning after being shut down because of an Israeli air strike, state media said on Thursday, citing a statement by the ministry of transport.

The ministry called on all air carriers to reschedule all flights and said the airport is ready to receive relief aid planes for earthquake victims.

An Israeli air strike knocked Aleppo airport out of service on Tuesday and forced Syrian authorities to reroute flights carrying aid for people affected by last month’s earthquake, Syrian state media reported.

The attack caused “material damage” to the airport, SANA cited the source as saying, without mentioning any casualties.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

