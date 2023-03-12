Theme
Princess Iman gets engaged to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. (Twitter)
Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. (Twitter)

How, where to watch Jordanian Princess Iman’s royal wedding on Sunday

Jordan’s Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, will wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Sunday (March 12).

According to an announcement by Jordan TV, the wedding will be aired at 6:00 PM local time (GMT +03:00).

The princess got engaged in July last year and it was followed by the announcement of her brother, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s engagement to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Said bin Abdulaziz al-Saif a month later.

Princess Iman (R) sitting next to her future sister-in-law Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif. (Facebook)
Last week, Princess Iman celebrated her upcoming wedding with a henna party.

Steeped in history and folklore, henna night is a ceremony in which the family of the bride-to-be gives her away to the family of the groom.

Princess Iman wore a dress designed by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian designer who draws inspiration from her heritage.

Dahbour is known for her custom made pieces that usually include a style of Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery called tatreez.

