How, where to watch Jordanian Princess Iman’s royal wedding on Sunday

Jordan’s Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, will wed Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Sunday (March 12).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

According to an announcement by Jordan TV, the wedding will be aired at 6:00 PM local time (GMT +03:00).

زفاف سمو الأميرة إيمان اليوم الساعة 6 مساء على شاشة #التلفزيون_الأردني pic.twitter.com/lshJrDNdli — Jordan TV-التلفزيون الأردني (@JrtvMedia) March 11, 2023

The princess got engaged in July last year and it was followed by the announcement of her brother, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II’s engagement to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Said bin Abdulaziz al-Saif a month later.

Last week, Princess Iman celebrated her upcoming wedding with a henna party.

Steeped in history and folklore, henna night is a ceremony in which the family of the bride-to-be gives her away to the family of the groom.

Princess Iman wore a dress designed by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian designer who draws inspiration from her heritage.

Dahbour is known for her custom made pieces that usually include a style of Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery called tatreez.

Read more:

Jordan’s Queen Rania shares pictures of Princess Iman’s pre-wedding henna party

Princess Iman, daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, gets engaged

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein engaged to Saudi national Rajwa al-Saif

Princess Iman, daughter of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, gets engaged