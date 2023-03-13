Watch: Jordan’s Princess Iman weds in stunning Dior gown and diamond tiara

Jordan’s Princess Iman tied the knot to Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in Amman’s Beit Al Urdon Palace on Sunday, in the attendance of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The princess, 26, donned a custom Dior white gown with a lace neckline, cuffs, and trailing veil.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She also wore a diamond tiara that is reportedly owned by her grandmother Princess Muna Al Hussein. Her husband, a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family, wore a suit with a grey waistcoat.

Queen Rania, the princess’ mother, also wore a Dior gown from the brand’s autumn 2022 couture collection, while the bride’s younger sister Princess Salma wore a pink Andrew Gn dress.

The evening wedding ceremony was attended by about 150 members, including members of the royal family and several dignitaries.

Queen Rania shared pictures of the wedding on her social media, saying: “Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!”

Another Jordanian royal wedding is expected to take place this summer when King Abdullah’s eldest son Crown Prince Hussein marries Rajwa al-Saif, the daughter of a Saudi businessman.





A handout picture released by Jordan's Royal Palace shows King Abdullah II congratulating his eldest daughter Princess Iman during her wedding ceremony with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in Amman on March 12, 2023. (AFP) A handout picture released by Jordanian Royal Palace shows Queen Rania of Jordan congratulating her eldest daughter Princess Iman during her wedding ceremony with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis (not in the picture) in Amman on March 12, 2023. (AFP) A handout picture released by Jordan's Royal Palace shows the wedding ceremony of the Jordanian monarch's eldest daughter Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis (cutting the cake) in Amman on March 12, 2023. (AFP)

The wedding is set for June 1.

Read more:

Videos show the wedding of Jordan’s Princess Iman

Jordan’s Queen Rania shares pictures of Princess Iman’s pre-wedding henna party

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein engaged to Saudi national Rajwa al-Saif