Iranian Americans rally outside the White House in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Iranian Americans rally outside the White House in support of anti-regime protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2022. (Reuters)

Iran has pardoned 22,000 arrested during protests, Judiciary chief tells IRNA

Reuters
22,000 people arrested during protests have been pardoned, Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency.

He did not specify over what period the pardons were granted.

Anti-government protests have roiled Iran since September, leading to widespread arrests. Iran's supreme leader announced the first pardons in February.

Developing

