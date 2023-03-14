Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Egypt economy AFP
Egypt market. (File photo: AFP)

Egypt’s economy expected to grow 4.2 percent in 2022/23 fiscal year: Cabinet

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Egypt’s economy is expected to grow 4.2 percent in the current fiscal year ending in June, the cabinet said on Tuesday, much less than previously forecast.

Gross domestic product grew by 3.9 percent in October-December, the second quarter of the fiscal year, while the unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent, the statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Economic growth slowed from 4.4 percent in July-September, while the unemployment rate slipped from 7.4 percent in that quarter.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

Suez Canal revenues totaled $2.2 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In November, the planning ministry had said Egypt expected its economy to grow almost 5 percent in 2022/23.

Finance minister Mohamed Maait said in December that Egypt targets GDP growth of 5.5 percent in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Read more:

Jordan says S&P’s stable outlook shows confidence in IMF-backed reforms

Iran: Saudi Arabia detente to positively affect our ties with Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt rank in top 10 largest arms importers over past 5 years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size