Syrian President Assad arrives in Moscow for talks with Russia’s Putin
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday, in his first visit outside the country since last month’s devastating earthquake, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency via Telegram.
The statement added that Assad would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, alongside a large Syrian ministerial delegation.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said President Putin will hold talks with al-Assad in Moscow on Wednesday.
“Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria will be discussed,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
Read more:
UN seizes on Saudi-Iran detente to push for end to Yemen war
-
Lithuania labels Russia’s Wagner mercenary group a ‘terrorist organization’Lithuania on Tuesday labelled Russia’s Wagner mercenary group a “terrorist organization” for its activity in Ukraine, where it has been fighting ... World News
-
Russian fighter jet collides with American Reaper drone over Black SeaA Russian fighter jet on Tuesday collided with an American Reaper drone over the Black Sea, the US branch of the military responsible for operations ... World News
-
Russia says West readying for ‘years of confrontation’ in AsiaRussia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of fomenting “years of confrontation” in the Asia-Pacific region after the AUKUS ... World News
-
Talks continue to extend Black Sea grain as Russia seeks 60-day renewalTalks continue to extend a deal to allow grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports ahead of a deadline later this week, the United Nations and ... World News