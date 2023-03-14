Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2021. Picture taken September 13, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 13, 2021. (Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters)

Syrian President Assad arrives in Moscow for talks with Russia’s Putin

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday, in his first visit outside the country since last month’s devastating earthquake, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency via Telegram.

The statement added that Assad would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, alongside a large Syrian ministerial delegation.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said President Putin will hold talks with al-Assad in Moscow on Wednesday.

“Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria will be discussed,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

