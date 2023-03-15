China, Iran, Russia to conduct maritime drills in Gulf of Oman
China, Iran and Russia will conduct maritime drills in the Gulf of Oman from March 15 until March 19, China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.
The drills will help “deepen practical cooperation among the navies of participating countries,” the ministry said.
