A handout photo made available by the Iranian Army office on December 28, 2019 shows a view of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy Surface Force Type 052D destroyer Xining (117), the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy frigate ALBORZ (72), and the Russian Navy Neustrashimyy-class frigate Yaroslav Mudry during joint Iran-Russia-China naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)
China, Iran, Russia to conduct maritime drills in Gulf of Oman

Reuters, Beijing
China, Iran and Russia will conduct maritime drills in the Gulf of Oman from March 15 until March 19, China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The drills will help “deepen practical cooperation among the navies of participating countries,” the ministry said.

