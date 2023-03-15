Iran’s top security official to visit UAE on Thursday: State media

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, is set to travel to the UAE’s capital on Thursday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

During his trip to Abu Dhabi, Shamkhani will meet with his Emirati counterpart as well as other senior officials to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues, according to IRNA.

Shamkhani will be accompanied by senior economic, banking and security officials, it added.

The reported visit comes days after Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations.

Shamkhani represented Tehran in the talks that led to the agreement, which was welcomed by the UAE.

In 2021, Shamkhani met with Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nahyan, his Emirati counterpart, in Tehran.

The UAE sent an ambassador back to Iran in September, more than six years after Abu Dhabi downgraded ties with Tehran.

The UAE had downgraded its ties with Iran after Saudi Arabia cut ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016 following an attack by supporters of the Iranian regime on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

