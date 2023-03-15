Iraq continued to produce below OPEC+ quota in February

Iraq produced 4.34 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in February, little changed from the previous month, according to an official at state-owned marketer SOMO.
According to SOMO’s figures, Iraq’s output was 92,000 bpd below its quota under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.
This marked a second month that Iraq’s output has been around 100,000 bpd below quota, according to its own figures.
OPEC+ deal will remain in place all year, Saudi minister saysThe OPEC+ alliance plans to stick with an oil deal agreed in late 2022 for the rest of the year, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said, reinforcing ... Economy
US wants hike in oil production, including from OPEC: OfficialThe United States wants to see a hike in oil production, including from OPEC countries, said a senior State Department official Monday.“As world ... Energy
Saudi Arabia’s FM: OPEC+ production targets reflect consensusDecisions on oil output taken by OPEC+ countries reflect consensus in the group and Saudi Arabia judges that its current output policy - that it won’t ... Saudi Arabia