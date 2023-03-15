Theme
An OPEC flag is seen on the day of an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Austria, October 5, 2022. (Reuters)
Iraq continued to produce below OPEC+ quota in February

Reuters
Iraq produced 4.34 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in February, little changed from the previous month, according to an official at state-owned marketer SOMO.

According to SOMO’s figures, Iraq’s output was 92,000 bpd below its quota under the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.

This marked a second month that Iraq’s output has been around 100,000 bpd below quota, according to its own figures.

