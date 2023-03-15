Theme
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview for Reuters Next conference, in Beirut, Lebanon November 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon cenbank governor does not attend hearing, session postponed: Source

Reuters, Beirut
Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor Riad Salameh did not attend a corruption probe hearing on Wednesday held by a local judge alongside European investigators after procedural objections by Salameh’s lawyer, two sources told Reuters.

Salameh is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries over alleged embezzlement of public funds. He has been charged in Lebanon, where judicial authorities postponed the session until tomorrow.

He denies the charges and says they are part of an attempt to scapegoat him for Lebanon’s financial crisis.

Developing

