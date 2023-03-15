Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers walk by a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon on the day of the signing of a U.S.-brokered deal setting a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, in Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk by a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon in Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel October 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Suspected Hezbollah-linked suicide bomber shot dead in Israel: Army

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel’s army on Wednesday announced it killed a suspect wearing an explosive belt in the country’s north on Monday, suggesting the possible involvement of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

“We are examining a possibility of the Hezbollah terrorist organization of being involved,” the army said.

Read more:

Nuclear Iran would change history, Netanyahu tells TV labeled ‘terrorist’ by Tehran

Netanyahu blasts UN settlements censure as denying Jews’ ‘historic’ rights, slams US

Netanyahu: Peace with Saudi Arabia and stopping Iran are intertwined goals for Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size