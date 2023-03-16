Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 7,2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 7,2023. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Israel Palestine

Israeli raid in West Bank kills three: Palestinian ministry

AFP, Ramallah
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

There were “three martyrs from occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin,” a ministry statement said, while the Israeli army said that “security forces are currently operating in the Jenin refugee camp.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hamas warns Israel against ‘violations’ during Ramadan

Palestinian police fire tear gas at militant funeral

Israeli troops kill at least six, wound 11 others during raid in West Bank’s Jenin

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size