Israeli raid in West Bank kills three: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

There were “three martyrs from occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin,” a ministry statement said, while the Israeli army said that “security forces are currently operating in the Jenin refugee camp.”

