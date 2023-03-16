Theme
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh meets with the government's social and economic council in Beirut, Lebanon September 27, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File photo: Reuters)

Lebanon’s embattled cenbank chief attends corruption hearing

Reuters
Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh attended a court hearing in Beirut on Thursday alongside European investigators looking into whether he embezzled millions of dollars in public funds, two judicial sources said.

It is the first time Salameh, whose 30-year tenure at the central bank is set to end this summer, is appearing before French and German judicial officials, after a previous session on Wednesday was delayed on procedural grounds when Salameh’s lawyer objected to their presence.

Salameh denies any wrongdoing and says the accusations are part of an attempt to scapegoat him for Lebanon’s financial meltdown.

