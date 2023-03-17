Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes border region between Iraq and Iran: State media

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the borderline between Iraq and Iran, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

The transportation ministry said the quake was felt in Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Erbil and Baghdad.

The were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries or material damage caused by the earthquake, INA added.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers below the surface and was felt in the Kermanshah province.

