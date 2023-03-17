Theme
A picture taken on October 2, 2019, shows the Khosravi border crossing between Iraq and Iran. (AFP)
A picture taken on October 2, 2019, shows the Khosravi border crossing between Iraq and Iran. (File photo: AFP)

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes border region between Iraq and Iran: State media

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the borderline between Iraq and Iran, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

The transportation ministry said the quake was felt in Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Erbil and Baghdad.

The were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries or material damage caused by the earthquake, INA added.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers below the surface and was felt in the Kermanshah province.

