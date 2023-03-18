Theme
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canister toward Palestinian demonstrators (not pictured) during clashes following a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements, on March 17, 2023, in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Tally shows 100 killed in Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year

AFP, Ramallah
Published: Updated:
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian Friday in what the army described as an attempted “stabbing attack,” bringing the number of people killed in the conflict this year to 100.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who died “after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him at the northern entrance of al-Bireh” city near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said “soldiers spotted a suspect and asked him to identify himself. The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire.”

“The assailant was neutralized,” the army said in a statement, adding that the incident took place close to Beitin, a Palestinian village near al-Bireh.

No military personnel were injured in the incident, it added.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since the start of the year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 86 Palestinian militants and civilians, including children.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

