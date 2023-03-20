Britain sanctions seven top officials from Iran’s IRGC

Britain on Monday sanctioned senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including those who it said were responsible for managing the group’s financial investments.

The sanctions - an asset freeze and UK travel ban - were imposed on five members on the Board of Directors of the IRGC Co-operative Foundation and two senior IRGC commanders operating in Tehran and Alborz provinces.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain, along with the European Union and the United States, has in recent months issued several waves of sanctions against Iran, citing a widespread and often violent crackdown on protests after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran accuses Western powers of fomenting the unrest, which security forces have met with deadly violence.

“Today we are taking action on the senior leaders within the IRGC who are responsible for funneling money into the regime's brutal repression,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The IRGC was set up shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi'ite clerical ruling system. It has an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, and commands the Basij religious militia often used in crackdowns.



Read more:

Iran wants progress in Bahrain normalization, addressing security concerns with UAE

Iran court sentences two to death over shrine attack that killed 15 in October

Russia says it held three-way naval exercises with China and Iran in Arabian Sea