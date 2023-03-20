Jordan summons Israeli envoy to protest over flag of expanded Israel

Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest over the behaviour of an Israel minister who spoke at a podium that had an Israeli flag with expanded borders that incorporated the kingdom and the Palestinian territories.

Earlier Amman condemned the ultra-nationalist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's move saying it was a provocative move by an “extremist” and “racist” minister that violated international norms and Jordan's peace treaty with Israel.

Advertisement

Developing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Top Israeli minister: ‘No such thing’ as Palestinian people