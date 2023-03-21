Iran’s top leader denies involvement in Ukraine war, accuses US of starting conflict

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Tuesday rejected accusations that his country is involved in Russia’s war on Ukraine, and instead accused the United States of starting the conflict and being its “biggest profiteer.”

“(The West) falsely claims that Iran is involved in the war in Ukraine. There is no such thing,” Khamenei said in a speech to mark Nowruz, the Iranian new year.

Khamenei alleged that the US was responsible for instigating the conflict in Ukraine, claiming that it was done in order to facilitate “NATO’s eastward expansion.”

“America is the biggest profiteer of the war in Ukraine … The American arms factories are profiting while the poor people of Ukraine suffer,” he said.

The Iranian leader’s comments come amid growing concerns from Washington about military cooperation between Iran and Russia. Earlier this month, Iran announced that it had finalized a contract to purchase Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with armed drones for use in its war against Ukraine. Tehran, which maintains close ties with Russia, denies the charge.

