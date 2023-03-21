Theme
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov speaks with journalists before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia coordinates meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran officials: Report

Reuters
Russia is coordinating with Syria, Iran and Turkey on a schedule for a meeting of their deputy foreign ministers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the state RIA news agency on Tuesday.

A source from the Turkish foreign ministry told Reuters that a meeting planned for last week was postponed.

“We haven’t agreed on anything yet, so there’s nothing to postpone,” Bogdanov was cited as saying.

“We proceed from the fact that it should take place the sooner the better. But our colleagues, the Syrians, the Turks, and the Iranians have their work plans and timetables. While there is no specific date, we will continue to coordinate.”

