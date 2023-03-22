Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone and Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projects

Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone said on Wednesday that it partnered with Abu Dhabi (AD) ports to develop several projects in ports within the zone.

Abu Dhabi ports will develop projects in the ports of East Port Said, West Port Said and Al Areesh, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Earlier in March, AD Ports Group announced signing a 30-year concession agreement worth $200 million to develop and operate Egypt’s Safaga port.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UN announces ‘major breakthrough’ to prevent oil spill disaster in Yemen

Suez Canal tugboats refloated container ship after breakdown: Authority