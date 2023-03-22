Theme
A shipping container passes through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt February 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone and Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projects

Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone said on Wednesday that it partnered with Abu Dhabi (AD) ports to develop several projects in ports within the zone.

Abu Dhabi ports will develop projects in the ports of East Port Said, West Port Said and Al Areesh, it said in a statement.

Earlier in March, AD Ports Group announced signing a 30-year concession agreement worth $200 million to develop and operate Egypt’s Safaga port.

