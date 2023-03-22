In election setback for Erdogan, Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP will not field candidate
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and allies will not field a presidential candidate in May 14 elections, co-leader Pervin Buldan said on Wednesday, in a potential setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election bid.
Speaking at a news conference, Buldan did not openly say whether their alliance will support opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, after they had met at the weekend.
The HDP is the third-biggest party in parliament and has more than 10 percent support nationwide and is seen playing a decisive role in the presidential elections.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Turkey's Kurds eye kingmaker role in election against Erdogan
Pro-Turkey fighters kill 4 Syria Kurds celebrating Nowruz: Monitor
Turkish forces killed alleged mastermind behind Istanbul street bombing