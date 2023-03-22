Theme
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends an AKP group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara on November 23, 2022. (AFP)
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends an AKP group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara on November 23, 2022. (AFP)

In election setback for Erdogan, Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP will not field candidate

Reuters
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and allies will not field a presidential candidate in May 14 elections, co-leader Pervin Buldan said on Wednesday, in a potential setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election bid.

Speaking at a news conference, Buldan did not openly say whether their alliance will support opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, after they had met at the weekend.

The HDP is the third-biggest party in parliament and has more than 10 percent support nationwide and is seen playing a decisive role in the presidential elections.

