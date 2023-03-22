Israeli air strike targets Syria’s Aleppo airport: Statement

An Israeli air strike targeted Syria’s Aleppo airport causing some “material damage” to it, the Syrian defense ministry said in a statement on Facebook early on Wednesday.
Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In the third attack on Aleppo airport in six months, Israel launched “a number of missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 3:55 a.m.” the ministry added.
Read more:
-
Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen after Israel strikesFlights were to resume from Aleppo Friday after repairs were carried out to Syria’s second largest airport following an Israeli airstrike earlier this ... Middle East
-
Israeli strike damaged Aleppo airport: Syrian state mediaAn Israeli airstrike hit the Aleppo airport early Tuesday and put it out of service, Syrian state media reported.Citing a military source, the state ... Middle East
-
Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday morning: MinistrySyria’s Aleppo International Airport will resume operations on Friday morning after being shut down because of an Israeli airstrike, state media said ... Middle East