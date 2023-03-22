Israeli drone falls in Syria during routine activity: Israeli military
An Israeli drone fell in Syria on Wednesday during routine activity, the Israeli military said.
A military statement said there had been no breach of information and the incident was under investigation. It did not provide further details.
Read more:
Jordan’s parliament votes in favor of proposal to expel Israel’s envoy
Israeli airstrike targets Syria’s Aleppo airport: Statement
Israeli soldiers wounded by land mine on Lebanon border: Army