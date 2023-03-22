Theme
An Israeli Heron military drone flies over the southern Israeli city of Ashdod near the border with Gaza on November 13, 2019. Exchanges of fire triggered by Israel's targeted killing of a top militant in Gaza raged for a second day and showed little sign of easing, with 22 Palestinians killed.
An Israeli Heron military drone flies over the southern Israeli city of Ashdod near the border with Gaza on November 13, 2019. (Reuters)

Israeli drone falls in Syria during routine activity: Israeli military

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An Israeli drone fell in Syria on Wednesday during routine activity, the Israeli military said.

A military statement said there had been no breach of information and the incident was under investigation. It did not provide further details.

