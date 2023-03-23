Netanyahu summons defense minister after reported push to stop judicial overhaul
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his defense chief on Thursday, their Likud party said in a statement without elaborating.
The summons followed Israeli media reports that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant would call for a halt to the religious-nationalist government’s judicial overhaul, which has triggered unprecedented nationwide protests.
