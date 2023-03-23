Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, March 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Netanyahu summons defense minister after reported push to stop judicial overhaul

Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his defense chief on Thursday, their Likud party said in a statement without elaborating.

The summons followed Israeli media reports that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant would call for a halt to the religious-nationalist government’s judicial overhaul, which has triggered unprecedented nationwide protests.

