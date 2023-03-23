Syria’s Aleppo airport to reopen on Friday

Air traffic in Aleppo airport will be resumed on Friday morning, the Syrian transport ministry said, after being damaged by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday.

Syrian officials said the airstrike caused “material damage,” while regional intelligence sources said the attack hit an Iranian arms depot.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

