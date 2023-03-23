Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on March 17, 2023. (AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on March 17, 2023. (AFP)

Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid: TRT Haber

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission approved a bill ratifying Finland’s bid to join NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Thursday.

The bill still needs to be approved by the parliament’s general assembly.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that parliament would ratify Finland’s accession to NATO, though he held off approving Sweden’s bid.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Analysis: Erdogan tries to salvage economic credibility before Turkey's election

After 20 years in power, will 2023 end the reign of Turkey’s ‘sultan’ Erdogan?

Explainer: What’s at stake in Turkey as Erdogan faces major electoral challenge

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size