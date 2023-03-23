Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid: TRT Haber

The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission approved a bill ratifying Finland’s bid to join NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported on Thursday.

The bill still needs to be approved by the parliament’s general assembly.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that parliament would ratify Finland’s accession to NATO, though he held off approving Sweden’s bid.

