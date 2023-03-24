Theme
us-iran
Stock photo: US and Iran flags

Eight pro-Iran fighters killed by US strikes in Syria: Monitor

AFP
Published: Updated:
US airstrikes killed eight pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria following a drone attack that killed one American contractor and injured five US service personnel, a war monitor said Friday.

“US strikes targeted a weapons depot inside Deir Ezzor city, killing six pro-Iran fighters, and two other fighters were killed by strikes targeting the desert of Mayadine and near al-Boukamal,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with a wide network of sources on the ground in the war-torn country.

