Missile attack targets US base in east Syria: Security source, media

A US base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syria’s north-east was targeted with a missile attack on Friday morning, according to Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen and a security source.

The source told Reuters the attack had taken place around 11 a.m. and it was unclear whether it had caused casualties.

Advertisement

There was no immediate US comment on reports of the attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Eight pro-Iran fighters killed by US strikes in Syria: Monitor

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates