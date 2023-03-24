Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor on March 23, 2019. (Reuters)
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor on March 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Missile attack targets US base in east Syria: Security source, media

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A US base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syria’s north-east was targeted with a missile attack on Friday morning, according to Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen and a security source.

The source told Reuters the attack had taken place around 11 a.m. and it was unclear whether it had caused casualties.

There was no immediate US comment on reports of the attack.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Eight pro-Iran fighters killed by US strikes in Syria: Monitor

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size