US strikes aimed at protecting personnel, combatting ISIS: White House

US strikes in Syria were aimed at protecting American personnel in the country, where Islamic State and Iran-backed militant groups remain a threat, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

The United States is not seeking conflict with Iran and Tehran should not be involved in supporting attacks on US facilities, Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Eight pro-Iran fighters killed by US strikes in Syria: Monitor

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

Missile attack targets US base in east Syria: Security source, media