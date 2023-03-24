Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
White House national security spokesman John Kirby speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House national security spokesman John Kirby speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2022. (Reuters)

US strikes aimed at protecting personnel, combatting ISIS: White House

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US strikes in Syria were aimed at protecting American personnel in the country, where Islamic State and Iran-backed militant groups remain a threat, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

The United States is not seeking conflict with Iran and Tehran should not be involved in supporting attacks on US facilities, Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Eight pro-Iran fighters killed by US strikes in Syria: Monitor

Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

Missile attack targets US base in east Syria: Security source, media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size