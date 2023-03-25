Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
TOPSHOT - People walk past debris at the site of shelling in the Syrian town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Syrian Idlib province on October 20, 2021. Shelling by the Syrian army killed eight people, five of them civilians, in the northwestern region of Idlib controlled by jihadist-led rebels, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. (Photo by Mohammed AL-RIFAI / AFP)
TOPSHOT - People walk past debris at the site of shelling in the Syrian town of Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Syrian Idlib province on October 20, 2021. Shelling by the Syrian army killed eight people, five of them civilians, in the northwestern region of Idlib controlled by jihadist-led rebels, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. (AFP)

Death toll from US strikes on pro-Iran installations in Syria rises to 19 fighters

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The death toll in US air strikes on pro-Iran installations in eastern Syria has risen to 19 fighters, a Syrian war monitor said on Saturday, in one of the deadliest exchanges between the US and Iran-aligned forces in years.

The US carried out strikes in eastern Syria in response to a drone attack on Thursday that left one American contractor dead, and another one wounded along with five US troops. Washington said the attack was of Iranian origin.

The retaliatory strikes by the US on what it said were facilities in Syria used by groups affiliated to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps left a total of 19 dead, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The war monitor said air raids killed three Syrian troops, 11 Syrian fighters in pro-government militias and five non-Syrian fighters who were aligned with the government.

The monitor’s head Rami Abdel Rahman could not specify the nationalities of the foreigners. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the toll.

The initial exchange prompted a string of tit-for-tat strikes. Another US service member was wounded, according to officials, and local sources said suspected US rocket fire hit more locations in eastern Syria.

President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran that the United States would “act forcefully” to protect Americans.

Iran has been a major backer of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s 12-year conflict.

Iran’s proxy militias, including Lebanese group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran Iraqi groups, hold sway in swathes of eastern, southern and northern Syria and in suburbs around the capital.

Tehran’s growing entrenchment in Syria has drawn regular Israeli air strikes, but American aerial raids are more rare. The US has been raising the alarm about Iran’s drone program.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Pro-Iranian forces in Syria warn they can respond to further US strikes

US, Saudi Arabia complete first counter-drone exercise at Red Sands testing facility

ISIS kills 15 truffle hunters in Syria: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size