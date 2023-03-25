Theme
FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people ride past U.S. armored vehicles in Raqqa, Syria. Amnesty International, an international rights group, urged the U.S.-led military coalition battling the Islamic State group to investigate airstrikes that killed civilians in the campaign to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from the extremists. Amnesty said Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, that the U.S.-coalition's admission last month that it killed 78 more civilians than previously reported in the 2017 assault on Raqqa was just the tip of the iceberg. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
In this July 26, 2017 file photo, people ride past U.S. armored vehicles in Raqqa, Syria. (File photo)

Pro-Iranian forces in Syria warn they can respond to further US strikes

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Pro-Iranian forces in Syria said in an online statement late Friday that they have a “long arm” to respond to further US strikes on their positions, after tit-for-tat strikes in Syria over the last 24 hours.

The statement, signed by the Iranian Advisory Committee in Syria, said US strikes had left several fighters dead and wounded, without specifying their nationality.

“We have the capability to respond if our centers and forces in Syria are targeted,” the statement said.

