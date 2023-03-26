Theme
A displaced Yazidi shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote for the parliamentary elections at a camp in the Sharya area, some 15 kilometres from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region, on October 8, 2021. Security forces, displaced people and prisoners cast ballots in an Iraqi legislative election, two days before the rest of the country in a poll overshadowed by expectations of a low turnout.
Iraq’s Kurdistan region to hold elections on Nov. 18: Spokesman

Reuters
Elections will be held in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq on Nov. 18, the regional government spokesman said on Sunday.

Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree on Sunday and approved the date, KRG spokesman Dilshad Shahab told a news conference.

The vote should elect both a parliament and a president for Kurdish regions which have gained self-rule in 1991.

