Egyptian man dies of heart attack while chopping up mistress’s body

An Egyptian man suffered from a fatal heart attack while chopping up the body of his mistress whom he had stabbed to death, Cairo 24 reported on Tuesday.



The man and woman, both in their 20s, were found at least four days after their death in an apartment in al-Marj district in the governorate of Cairo.



According to a police investigation, the woman was having an affair with the man.



One of the man’s neighbors told Cairo 24 that the alleged preparator was married, and that his wife left the house nearly 20 days prior to the incident after an argument.



The bodies were found after residents reported a foul smell coming from the apartment, the neighbor said, adding that they immediately informed the authorities.



The man had cut the woman’s body into pieces and dumped them into buckets, the report said.



“The scene was horrific… Her body [was disfigured] and he was lying dead beside her,” the neighbor said.



