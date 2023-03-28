Israel to hold first just reform talks this evening

Israel’s ruling far-right coalition and opposition parties will open negotiations on Tuesday evening on controversial judiciary reforms that have sparked weeks of protests, the office of President Isaac Herzog said.

He “has invited the working teams representing the ruling coalition (and the first two opposition parties) for a first dialogue meeting at the president's residence in Jerusalem at 7:30 pm tonight (1430 GMT),” the presidency said in a statement.

