Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani speaks next to the German chancellor during a news conference at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (Reuters)

Iraqi PM inaugurates Karbala oil refinery

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has inaugurated the Karbala oil refinery which has a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), his office said in a statement on Saturday.

In January, a source at the refinery told Reuters commercial production will be a test run at 60 percent capacity.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Twenty years later, US Senate may finally end authorization for war on Iraq

US Senate backs repeal of decades-old Iraq war authorizations

Tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil in violation of US sanctions: Group

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size