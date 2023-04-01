Iraqi PM inaugurates Karbala oil refinery

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has inaugurated the Karbala oil refinery which has a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), his office said in a statement on Saturday.
In January, a source at the refinery told Reuters commercial production will be a test run at 60 percent capacity.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Twenty years later, US Senate may finally end authorization for war on Iraq
US Senate backs repeal of decades-old Iraq war authorizations
Tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil in violation of US sanctions: Group