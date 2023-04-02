Theme
The Iranian-made warship Makran takes part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman, in this picture obtained on January 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Iran says warned off US ‘spy plane’: Tasnim

Reuters
The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday said that it identified and warned off a US Navy EP-3E aircraft after it entered the country’s border close to the Gulf of Oman, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

While the opening line of the Tasnim report said the US Navy EP-3E aircraft had crossed into Iranian airspace, it later said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and had left after the warning.

“After the warning, the plane was prevented from entering the country’s skies without authorization,” the report said.

