Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: A streak of light is seen in the night sky in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus during what Syrian authorities said was an Israeli air strike, in this handout released by state news agency SANA on February 24, 2020. SANA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE/File Photo
A streak of light is seen in the night sky in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus during what Syrian authorities said was an Israeli air strike, in this handout released by state news agency SANA on February 24, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A second Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps member who served as a military adviser in Syria died following an Israeli air strike near Damascus, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

“Meqdad Mehghani Jafarabadi, a member of the Revolutionary Guards, was wounded in a criminal attack of the Zionist regime on Friday and was martyred due to the severity of his injuries,” the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement published on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The crimes of the Zionist regime will not go unanswered and they will pay for this,” they added.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.

Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members including senior officers have been killed in Syria during the war.

Friday’s air strike, the sixth attack by Israel in Syria in March according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, also killed another Revolutionary Guards officer and military adviser, Milad Haydari.

Read more:

Five Syrian soldiers wounded in Israeli air strike near Homs: SANA

Israeli drone falls in Syria during routine activity: Israeli military

Israeli airstrike targets Syria’s Aleppo airport: Statement

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size