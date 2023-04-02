Israel ‘exacting heavy price from terror-supporting regimes,’ Netanyahu says
Israel is “exacting a heavy price from terrorist-supporting regimes” outside of its borders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday, without elaborating.
The remark followed what Syria described as an Israeli military strike in Homs province and which, according to Western intelligence sources, hit air bases hosting Iranian personnel.
