Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, March 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, March 19, 2023. (Reuters)

Israel ‘exacting heavy price from terror-supporting regimes,’ Netanyahu says

Reuters, Jerusalem
Israel is “exacting a heavy price from terrorist-supporting regimes” outside of its borders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday, without elaborating.

The remark followed what Syria described as an Israeli military strike in Homs province and which, according to Western intelligence sources, hit air bases hosting Iranian personnel.

Read more:

Five Syrian soldiers wounded in Israeli air strike near Homs: SANA

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps adviser dies after Israeli attack in Syria: Agency

Israeli drone falls in Syria during routine activity: Israeli military

