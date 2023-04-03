Theme
This picture taken from the Israel-annexed Golan Heights on February 15, 2021, shows the border fence with the Syrian governorate of Quneitra
Israel says it downed unidentified aircraft that appeared to come from Syria

Reuters, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
The Israeli army said it downed an unidentified aircraft on Sunday that appeared to have crossed into its territory from Syria, as tensions simmer between the two countries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement the aircraft it downed did not pose a threat at any stage.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israel conducted six strikes in Syrian territory in March alone.

