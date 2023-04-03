Theme
Israelis protest during a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Netanyahu to visit troops with defense minister in a show of possible reconciliation

Reuters, Jerusalem
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Israeli troops together with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, an aide said, signaling a possible reconciliation after Netanyahu announced Gallant’s ouster last week without following through.

The March 26 announcement followed Gallant’s public call on Netanyahu to pause a judicial overhaul plan that has triggered unprecedented nationwide demonstrations, with some military reservists saying they might refuse call-ups in protest.

Netanyahu eventually relented and suspended the contested reforms to allow for compromise talks with opposition parties.

Political sources said there have been efforts in recent days to end the rift between Netanyahu and Gallant, whose potential firing had set off alarms within the ruling Likud party, the armed services and among Israel’s Western allies.

Two Israeli officials who requested anonymity said Gallant and Netanyahu would on Monday evening visit two military bases to toast troops for the Passover holiday. Details on such visits are generally not published in advance on security grounds.

With tensions running high during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year coincides with the Jewish Passover, public broadcaster Kan reported on Monday that Netanyahu had decided to hold off on firing the minister.

“Due to the evolving security situation, Netanyahu will attend to the matter of the defense minister down the line,” the broadcaster cited a political source as saying.

The Prime Minister’s office had no immediate comment.

