Fire breaks out in three warehouses belonging to Iranian manufacturer in Mashhad
A large fire broke out on Tuesday at three warehouses in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, adding that the warehouses belonged to household appliances manufacturer Electrosteel.
“There are currently 100 firefighters at the scene. Due to the extent of the fire and thickness of the smoke, there is no information regarding potential victims,” ISNA said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Iran says warned off US ‘spy plane’: Tasnim