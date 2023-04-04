Four-year-old girl tortured, beaten to death by grandmother, uncle in Egypt

A four-year-old girl has died in Egypt after her uncle brutally beat her and her grandmother poured boiling water on her, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

The body of the girl, identified as Mekkah, was later dumped in a graveyard where dogs mutilated it.

Residents who found the body informed the police who immediately summoned the father to interrogate him.

According to the investigation, the father said he separated from Mekkah’s mother when she was two-months pregnant, adding that he had re-married.

He reportedly said that he had sent Mekkah to stay with her mother, who was residing with her family, until his new wife gave birth.

As police resumed their investigation, they learned from surveillance cameras that it was Mekkah’s grandmother who dumped her body in the graveyard.

After she was detained, she reportedly said her son, Mohammed, beat up Mekkah to death and she decided to dump the body to cover up the crime.

The grandmother also claimed that Mohammad suffered from mental problems.

She reportedly later confessed to throwing boiling water on Mekkah’s body.

“We couldn’t tolerate her noise. Her mother, who is my daughter, abandoned her as she was [rarely] home,” she said.

Both the grandmother and uncle have been detained for 15 days pending further investigation and a final report from the forensics to identify the exact cause of death.



