US troops patrol in the countryside of Syria’s Hasakeh province near the Turkish border, on February 18, 2023. (AFP)
US says its forces killed ISIS leader in Syria behind planning attacks in Europe

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria on Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.

Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.

Last week, the TASS news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against ISIS about “provocative actions” by US armed forces in Syria.

No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond.”

“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” the statement said. It added that al-Jabouri’s death would "temporarily disrupt the group’s ability to plot external attacks.”

