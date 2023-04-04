US says its forces killed ISIS leader in Syria behind planning attacks in Europe
The United States carried out a military operation that killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria on Monday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement early on Tuesday.
Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, the statement said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last week, the TASS news agency said Russia had protested to the American-led coalition against ISIS about “provocative actions” by US armed forces in Syria.
No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, CENTCOM said, and added that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond.”
“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” the statement said. It added that al-Jabouri’s death would "temporarily disrupt the group’s ability to plot external attacks.”
Read more:
Russia protests about ‘provocative actions’ by US forces in Syria
US will not back off Syria mission despite deadly attacks: White House
Attacks on Iran-linked targets in Syria will draw prompt response, Tehran warns
-
Israeli airstrikes kill two civilians in Syria’s government-held areasTwo Syrian civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike Tuesday, state media reported, the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the ... Middle East
-
Israel says it downed unidentified aircraft that appeared to come from SyriaThe Israeli army said it downed an unidentified aircraft on Sunday that appeared to have crossed into its territory from Syria, as tensions simmer ... Middle East
-
Car bombing hits Syria’s capital, no deaths reported: State mediaA car bombing rocked the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday evening, state media said, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility for ... Middle East