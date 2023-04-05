Theme
Iran’s national flag is pictured at Iran’s embassy to Germany in Berlin, on December 1, 2011. (Reuters)
Iran investigates possible drone attack on defense ministry complex in Isfahan

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Iran foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defense complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, although Tehran said confirming the report required further investigation.

“The Amir al-Momenin complex in Isfahan was the target of a failed attack by a small drone which was foiled by defense systems,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that the attempt did not cause any damage.

However, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said “For now, I cannot confirm this as it needs more investigation,” when asked by Iranian media about the report during a press conference.

In the past, Tehran has blamed its arch-foe Israel for such attacks, including a drone attack on a military factory near Isfahan in January. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attacks.

The report comes days after Israeli airstrikes in Syria hit Iran-linked targets that killed at least two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) members that served as military advisers in Syria.

In January, a Ministry of Defense industrial center was also targeted by a drone attack, which Iran said was unsuccessful and perpetrated by “mercenaries of the Zionist regime.”

