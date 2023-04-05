Theme
Netanyahu says Israel working to calm situation after al-Aqsa mosque clashes

Reuters, Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was working to calm the situation following clashes between police and worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem early on Wednesday.

“Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, free access to all religions and the status quo and will not allow violent extremists to change that,” he said in a statement.

