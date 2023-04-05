Theme
Palestinian rockets fired from in Gaza City in retaliation to earlier Israeli airstrikes, Aug. 5, 2022. (AFP)
Palestinian rockets fired from in Gaza City in retaliation to earlier Israeli airstrikes, Aug. 5, 2022. (AFP)
Israel Palestine

Two more rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Army, witnesses

AFP
Published: Updated:
Two more rockets were fired on Wednesday evening from the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, the army and witnesses said, after earlier rocket fire led to retaliatory air strikes.

Witnesses reported the latest rockets were launched from the north of Gaza. Israel’s army said one landed on the Gaza side while the other fell in the border area between Gaza and Israel.

