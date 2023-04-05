Two more rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Army, witnesses

Two more rockets were fired on Wednesday evening from the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, the army and witnesses said, after earlier rocket fire led to retaliatory air strikes.

Witnesses reported the latest rockets were launched from the north of Gaza. Israel’s army said one landed on the Gaza side while the other fell in the border area between Gaza and Israel.

